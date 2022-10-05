ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 10% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% and amounted to SEK 118.3 (111.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 5% and amounted to SEK 5.9 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 5% to SEK 124.2 (117.8) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 328.8 (299.7) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 10% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 345.6 (313.6) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2022 increased by 4% compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 1009.6 (969.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-Sep 21-Sep Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change The Nordics 25.7 30.0 -14 % 76.6 84.4 -9 % 232.9 271.2 -14 % Central Europe 27.4 19.5 41 % 72.4 54.6 33 % 196.2 162.5 21 % East Europe 29.2 29.4 -1 % 77.8 77.6 0 % 237.9 238.0 0 % South & West Europe 15.1 12.2 24 % 39.3 32.4 21 % 114.0 102.9 11 % The Baltics 6.7 6.3 6 % 17.8 16.6 7 % 52.5 52.2 1 % North America 5.7 4.1 39 % 19.0 11.0 73 % 51.6 36.1 43 % Asia-Pacific 7.2 10.1 -29 % 22.9 23.1 -1 % 57.2 59.3 -4 % Africa 1.3 0.0

3.0 0.0

6.2 0.0

Zinzino 118.3 111.6 6 % 328.8 299.7 10 % 948.5 922.2 3 % Faun Pharma 5.9 6.2 -5 % 16.8 13.9 21 % 61.1 47.2 29 % Zinzino Group 124.2 117.8 5 % 345.6 313.6 10 % 1009.6 969.4 4 %



Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

