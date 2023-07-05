ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2023

Zinzino

05 Jul, 2023, 10:24 BST

Zinzino group revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 127.9 (106.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 8.4 (8.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 136.3 (115.3) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 384.0 (308.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 404.5 (329.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2023 increased by 20% to SEK 798.2 (663.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Jun

22-Jun

Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

23.3

24.4

-5 %

71.1

75.9

-6 %

144.7

156.2

-7 %

Central Europe

35.8

24.4

47 %

99.2

64.7

53 %

190.1

123.9

53 %

East Europe

28.4

24.3

17 %

93.1

76.7

21 %

185.6

160.0

16 %

South & West Europe

21.7

12.9

68 %

62.3

36.6

70 %

111.3

74.7

49 %

The Baltics

6.8

5.2

31 %

21.4

16.4

30 %

42.5

34.7

22 %

North America

6.5

7.9

-18 %

19.3

18.5

4 %

38.9

32.6

19 %

Asia-Pacific

4.4

7.1

-38 %

14.3

17.9

-20 %

29.9

34.3

-13 %

Africa

1.0

0.7

43 %

3.3

1.8

83 %

7.1

3.2

122 %

Zinzino

127.9

106.9

20 %

384.0

308.5

24 %

750.1

619.6

21 %

Faun Pharma

8.4

8.4

0 %

20.5

21.0

-2 %

48.1

44.3

9 %

Zinzino Group

136.3

115.3

18 %

404.5

329.5

23 %

798.2

663.9

20 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

