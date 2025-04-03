ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025
News provided byZinzino
03 Apr, 2025, 08:13 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 60 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.
The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 79% and amounted to SEK 268.0 (149.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 72% to SEK 275.1 (159.5) million compared with the previous year.
The group revenue increased with 60 % for Q1 2025 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 725.9 (454.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
25-mar
|
24-mar
|
Change
|
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.4
|
23.0
|
15 %
|
77.0
|
68.1
|
13 %
|
Central Europe
|
71.1
|
41.7
|
71 %
|
197.9
|
119.5
|
66 %
|
East Europe
|
34.0
|
31.9
|
7 %
|
97.3
|
93.8
|
4 %
|
South & West Europe
|
43.8
|
25.6
|
71 %
|
126.1
|
70.6
|
79 %
|
The Baltics
|
9.7
|
7.8
|
24 %
|
28.9
|
23.8
|
21 %
|
North America
|
56.1
|
13.5
|
316 %
|
112.2
|
35.4
|
217 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
24.8
|
5.0
|
396 %
|
65.3
|
12.4
|
427 %
|
Africa
|
2.1
|
1.2
|
75 %
|
5.1
|
3.3
|
55 %
|
Zinzino
|
268.0
|
149.7
|
79 %
|
709.8
|
426.9
|
66 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.1
|
9.8
|
-28 %
|
16.1
|
27.6
|
-42 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
275.1
|
159.5
|
72 %
|
725.9
|
454.5
|
60 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025,c4130427
The following files are available for download:
Share this article