ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2025

News provided by

Zinzino

03 Apr, 2025, 08:13 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 60 % in Q1 compared with the previous year. 

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 79% and amounted to SEK 268.0 (149.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 72% to SEK 275.1 (159.5) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 60 % for Q1 2025 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 725.9 (454.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

25-mar

24-mar

Change

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.4

23.0

15 %

77.0

68.1

13 %

Central Europe

71.1

41.7

71 %

197.9

119.5

66 %

East Europe

34.0

31.9

7 %

97.3

93.8

4 %

South & West Europe

43.8

25.6

71 %

126.1

70.6

79 %

The Baltics

9.7

7.8

24 %

28.9

23.8

21 %

North America

56.1

13.5

316 %

112.2

35.4

217 %

Asia-Pacific

24.8

5.0

396 %

65.3

12.4

427 %

Africa

2.1

1.2

75 %

5.1

3.3

55 %

Zinzino

268.0

149.7

79 %

709.8

426.9

66 %

Faun Pharma

7.1

9.8

-28 %

16.1

27.6

-42 %

Zinzino Group

275.1

159.5

72 %

725.9

454.5

60 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Island.
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2025,c4130427

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino announces New Zealand as next step in its global expansion

Zinzino is pleased to announce that it will launch its operations in New Zealand on March 11, 2025. A supportive business ecosystem, an innovative...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2025

The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 56% and amounted to SEK 212.7 (136.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Supplementary Medicine

Supplementary Medicine

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics