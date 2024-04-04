ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2024
04 Apr, 2024, 09:42 BST
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 9% and amounted to SEK 148.9 (136.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased with 1 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 9% to SEK 158.6 (146.0) million compared with the previous year.
The group revenue increased with 14 % for Q1 2024 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 450.4 (393.7) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
24-mar
|
23-mar
|
Change
|
Q1 2024
|
Q1 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.6
|
26.8
|
-16 %
|
66.8
|
73.6
|
-9 %
|
Central Europe
|
41.7
|
35.5
|
17 %
|
117.8
|
90.9
|
30 %
|
East Europe
|
32.1
|
34.6
|
-7 %
|
93.3
|
92.5
|
1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
25.7
|
18.7
|
37 %
|
70.7
|
49,0
|
44 %
|
The Baltics
|
7.9
|
7.7
|
3 %
|
23.6
|
21.1
|
12 %
|
North America
|
12.7
|
7,0
|
81 %
|
34.7
|
19.6
|
77 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
5,0
|
4.5
|
11 %
|
12.7
|
15.6
|
-19 %
|
Africa
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
-14 %
|
3.3
|
3.8
|
-13 %
|
Zinzino
|
148.9
|
136.2
|
9 %
|
422.9
|
366.1
|
16 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
9.7
|
9.8
|
-1 %
|
27.5
|
27.6
|
0 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
158.6
|
146.0
|
9 %
|
450.4
|
393.7
|
14 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2024,c3956326
The following files are available for download:
Share this article