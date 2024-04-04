ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 % in Q1 compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 9% and amounted to SEK 148.9 (136.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased with 1 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (9.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 9% to SEK 158.6 (146.0) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 14 % for Q1 2024 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 450.4 (393.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 24-mar 23-mar Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change The Nordics 22.6 26.8 -16 % 66.8 73.6 -9 % Central Europe 41.7 35.5 17 % 117.8 90.9 30 % East Europe 32.1 34.6 -7 % 93.3 92.5 1 % South & West Europe 25.7 18.7 37 % 70.7 49,0 44 % The Baltics 7.9 7.7 3 % 23.6 21.1 12 % North America 12.7 7,0 81 % 34.7 19.6 77 % Asia-Pacific 5,0 4.5 11 % 12.7 15.6 -19 % Africa 1.2 1.4 -14 % 3.3 3.8 -13 % Zinzino 148.9 136.2 9 % 422.9 366.1 16 % Faun Pharma 9.7 9.8 -1 % 27.5 27.6 0 % Zinzino Group 158.6 146.0 9 % 450.4 393.7 14 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q1-2024,c3956326

The following files are available for download: