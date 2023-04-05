ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2023
05 Apr, 2023, 08:39 BST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18% in Q1 compared with the previous year.
The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 135.4 (119.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 9.9 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 12% to SEK 145.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.
The group revenue increased with 18% for Q1 2023 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 393.0 (334.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
23-mar
|
22-mar
|
Change
|
Q1 2023
|
Q1 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.0
|
32.8
|
-21 %
|
72.8
|
80.3
|
-9 %
|
Central Europe
|
35.4
|
22.2
|
59 %
|
90.8
|
59.1
|
54 %
|
East Europe
|
34.6
|
31.5
|
10 %
|
92.6
|
83.4
|
11 %
|
South & West Europe
|
18.7
|
14.3
|
31 %
|
49.0
|
38.1
|
29 %
|
The Baltics
|
7.7
|
6.7
|
15 %
|
21.1
|
18.3
|
15 %
|
North America
|
7.1
|
5.4
|
31 %
|
19.6
|
14.1
|
39 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
4.5
|
6.1
|
-26 %
|
15.6
|
16.4
|
-5 %
|
Africa
|
1.4
|
0.5
|
180 %
|
3.8
|
1.4
|
171 %
|
Zinzino
|
135.4
|
119.5
|
13 %
|
365.3
|
311.1
|
17 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
9.9
|
9.9
|
0 %
|
27.7
|
23.3
|
19 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
145.3
|
129.4
|
12 %
|
393.0
|
334.4
|
18 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinizno.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Zinzino
