ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2022

Zinzino group revenue in Q1 were unchanged compared with the previous year.



STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 3% and amounted to SEK 118.1 (121.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 87% and amounted to SEK 9.7 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 1% to SEK 127.8 (127.0) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue for Q1 2022 were unchanged compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 332.6 (333.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-mar 21-mar Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change The Nordics 31.6 36.6 -14% 79.2 94.0 -16% Central Europe 22.1 19.3 15% 59.0 54.0 9% East Europe 31.5 31.8 -1% 83.5 81.0 3% South & West Europe 14.4 13.8 4% 38.0 33.5 13% The Baltics 6.6 7.4 -11% 18.2 18.8 -3% North America 5.4 4.8 13% 14.0 14.6 -4% Asia-Pacific 6.0 8.1 -26% 16.2 20.2 -20% Africa 0.5 0.0

1.4 0.0

Zinzino 118.1 121.8 -3% 309.5 316.1 -2% Faun Pharma 9.7 5.2 87% 23.1 17.3 34% Zinzino Group 127.8 127.0 1% 332.6 333.4 0%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa



For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10:00 the 5th of April 2022.

