ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 65%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 70% and amounted to SEK 324.8 (191.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.7 (7.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 65% to SEK 327.5 (198.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – October 2025 increased by 55% to SEK 2,629.7 (1,693.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 25-Oct 24-Oct Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 36.3 29.3 24 % 270.3 243.3 11 % Central Europe 101.3 53.9 88 % 758.9 448.3 69 % East Europe 34.4 34.5 0 % 310.3 314.4 -1 % South & West Europe 57.8 37.0 56 % 455.8 301.5 51 % The Baltics 13.0 10.1 29 % 98.2 79.5 24 % North America 51.6 19.3 167 % 433.6 153.3 183 % Asia-Pacific 28.1 5.8 384 % 241.3 53.3 353 % Africa 2.3 1.7 35 % 18.3 12.6 45 % Zinzino 324.8 191.6 70 % 2586.7 1606.2 61 % Faun Pharma 2.7 7.3 -63 % 43.0 87.0 -51 % Zinzino Group 327.5 198.9 65 % 2629.7 1693.2 55 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

