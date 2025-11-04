ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2025
04 Nov, 2025, 14:21 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 65%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 70% and amounted to SEK 324.8 (191.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.7 (7.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 65% to SEK 327.5 (198.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – October 2025 increased by 55% to SEK 2,629.7 (1,693.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-Oct
|
24-Oct
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
36.3
|
29.3
|
24 %
|
270.3
|
243.3
|
11 %
|
Central Europe
|
101.3
|
53.9
|
88 %
|
758.9
|
448.3
|
69 %
|
East Europe
|
34.4
|
34.5
|
0 %
|
310.3
|
314.4
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
57.8
|
37.0
|
56 %
|
455.8
|
301.5
|
51 %
|
The Baltics
|
13.0
|
10.1
|
29 %
|
98.2
|
79.5
|
24 %
|
North America
|
51.6
|
19.3
|
167 %
|
433.6
|
153.3
|
183 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
28.1
|
5.8
|
384 %
|
241.3
|
53.3
|
353 %
|
Africa
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
35 %
|
18.3
|
12.6
|
45 %
|
Zinzino
|
324.8
|
191.6
|
70 %
|
2586.7
|
1606.2
|
61 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
2.7
|
7.3
|
-63 %
|
43.0
|
87.0
|
-51 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
327.5
|
198.9
|
65 %
|
2629.7
|
1693.2
|
55 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
