ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2022

Zinzino

03 Nov, 2022, 08:23 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 125.4 (102.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 12% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (4.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 130.2 (106.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – October 2022 increased by 6% to SEK 1144.0 (1076.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                                   

                                   

Regions, mSEK

                                   

22-Oct

                                   

21-Oct

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD 2022

                                   

YTD 2021

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

The Nordics

 

27.8

 

29.2

 

-5 %

 

263.5

 

300.4

 

-12 %

 

                                   

Central Europe

 

27.3

 

18.1

 

51 %

 

223.7

 

180.6

 

24 %

 

                                   

East Europe

 

29.8

 

24.3

 

23 %

 

267.6

 

262.3

 

2 %

 

                                   

South & West Europe

 

15.8

 

11.5

 

37 %

 

129.9

 

114.4

 

14 %

 

                                   

The Baltics

 

6.7

 

6.1

 

10 %

 

59.3

 

58.3

 

2 %

 

                                   

North America

 

11.0

 

4.4

 

150 %

 

63.1

 

40.5

 

56 %

 

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

5.9

 

8.8

 

-33 %

 

63.5

 

68.1

 

-7 %

 

                                   

Africa

 

1.1

 

0.0

 

7.3

 

0.0

                                   

Zinzino

 

125.4

 

102.4

 

22 %

 

1077.9

 

1024.6

 

5 %

 

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

4.8

 

4.3

 

12 %

 

66.1

 

51.5

 

28 %

 

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

130.2

 

106.7

 

22 %

 

1144.0

 

1076.1

 

6 %

 

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlansds, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO Zinzino
+47 (0) 932 25 700,
zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 3rd of November 2022.

