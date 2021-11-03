Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report October 2021

Zinzino group revenue decreased with a total of 3%, compared with the previous year

News provided by

Zinzino

03 Nov, 2021, 15:30 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets stayed on the same level as last year and amounted to SEK 101.2 (100.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 46% and amounted to SEK 3.7 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 3% to SEK 104.9 (107.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – October 2021 increased by 19% to SEK 1074.3 (905.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                                   

                                   

Regions,MSEK

                                   

21-okt

                                   

20-okt

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD 2021

                                   

YTD 2020

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

The Nordics

 

29.6

 

32.9

 

-10%

 

300.3

 

320.4

 

-6%

 

                                   

Central Europe

 

18,0

 

17.0

 

6%

 

180.3

 

142.9

 

26%

 

                                   

East Europe

 

25.6

 

26.1

 

-2%

 

263.4

 

213.5

 

23%

 

                                   

South & West Europe

 

12.0

 

9.8

 

22%

 

114.8

 

67.0

 

71%

 

                                   

The Baltics

 

6.4

 

6.2

 

3%

 

58.6

 

55.0

 

7%

 

                                   

North America

 

4.7

 

3.8

 

24%

 

41.0

 

33.6

 

22%

 

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

4.9

 

5.0

 

-2%

 

64.7

 

24.4

 

165%

 

                                   

Zinzino

 

101.2

 

100.8

 

0%

 

1023.1

 

856.8

 

19%

 

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

3.7

 

6.9

 

-46%

 

51.2

 

49.1

 

4%

 

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

104.9

 

107.7

 

-3%

 

1074.3

 

905.9

 

19%

 

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 16:00 the 3rd of November 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2021,c3446500

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Zinzino

Also from this source

Zinzino AB (Publ): Preliminary Sales reports Q3 2021...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces launch of Taiwan as next...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics