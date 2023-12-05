ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24 % and amounted to SEK 199.6 (161.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 29 % and amounted to SEK 7.6 (5.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 207.2 (167.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – November 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1609.6 (1314.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Nov

22-Nov

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

29.3

28.4

3 %

274.9

292.3

-6 %

Central Europe

50.9

38.6

32 %

399.7

263,0

52 %

East Europe

49.8

46.1

8 %

362.3

314.2

15 %

South & West Europe

34.5

19.6

76 %

241,0

149.7

61 %

The Baltics

14.8

11.1

33 %

91.7

70.7

30 %

North America

12.6

8,0

58 %

97.5

71.6

36 %

Asia-Pacific

6.2

7.9

-22 %

45.8

71.7

-36 %

Africa

1.5

1.5

0 %

11.7

8.8

33 %

Zinzino

199.6

161.2

24 %

1524.6

1 242,0

23 %

Faun Pharma

7.6

5.9

29 %

85,0

72.2

18 %

Zinzino Group

207.2

167.1

24 %

1609.6

1314.2

22 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

