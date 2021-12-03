Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report November 2021

Zinzino

03 Dec, 2021, 11:11 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during November; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 48%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49% to SEK 140.7 (94.6) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 28% and amounted to SEK 5.5 (4.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 48% to SEK 146.2 (98.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – November 2021 increased by 22% to SEK 1221.5 (1004.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                                   

                                   

Regions,MSEK

                                   

21-Nov

                                   

20-Nov

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD 2021

                                   

YTD 2020

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

The Nordics

 

32.0

 

35.9

 

-11%

 

333.7

 

356.1

 

-6%

 

                                   

Central Europe

 

25.2

 

15.5

 

63%

 

205.5

 

158.4

 

30%

 

                                   

East Europe

 

41.3

 

19.0

 

117%

 

304.9

 

232.5

 

31%

 

                                   

South & West Europe

 

15.5

 

9.3

 

67%

 

130.3

 

76.3

 

71%

 

                                   

The Baltics

 

10.3

 

7.2

 

43%

 

68.8

 

62.2

 

11%

 

                                   

North America

 

4.8

 

3.4

 

41%

 

45.3

 

37.1

 

22%

 

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

11.0

 

4.3

 

156%

 

75.2

 

28.7

 

162%

 

                                   

Africa

 

0.6

 

0.0

 

0.6

 

0.0

                                   

Zinzino

 

140.7

 

94.6

 

49%

 

1164.3

 

951.3

 

22%

 

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

5.5

 

4.3

 

28%

 

57.2

 

53.5

 

7%

 

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

146.2

 

98.9

 

48%

 

1221.5

 

1004.8

 

22%

 

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 12:00 the 3rd of December 2021.

The following files are available for download:

