Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report November 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during November; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 48%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49% to SEK 140.7 (94.6) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 28% and amounted to SEK 5.5 (4.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 48% to SEK 146.2 (98.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – November 2021 increased by 22% to SEK 1221.5 (1004.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-Nov 20-Nov Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 32.0 35.9 -11% 333.7 356.1 -6% Central Europe 25.2 15.5 63% 205.5 158.4 30% East Europe 41.3 19.0 117% 304.9 232.5 31% South & West Europe 15.5 9.3 67% 130.3 76.3 71% The Baltics 10.3 7.2 43% 68.8 62.2 11% North America 4.8 3.4 41% 45.3 37.1 22% Asia-Pacific 11.0 4.3 156% 75.2 28.7 162% Africa 0.6 0.0

Zinzino 140.7 94.6 49% 1164.3 951.3 22% Faun Pharma 5.5 4.3 28% 57.2 53.5 7% Zinzino Group 146.2 98.9 48% 1221.5 1004.8 22%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 12:00 the 3rd of December 2021.

SOURCE Zinzino