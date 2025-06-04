ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2025
04 Jun, 2025, 07:16 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 277.6 (175.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.6 (9.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 285.2 (185.0) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – May 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,261.7 (805.6) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-May
|
24-May
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29.3
|
25.7
|
14 %
|
129.8
|
118.8
|
9 %
|
Central Europe
|
74.0
|
49.5
|
49 %
|
335.1
|
214.5
|
56 %
|
East Europe
|
36.7
|
34.8
|
5 %
|
161.1
|
159.6
|
1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
49.3
|
34.2
|
44 %
|
218.1
|
131.2
|
66 %
|
The Baltics
|
11.5
|
8.8
|
31 %
|
48.8
|
40.8
|
20 %
|
North America
|
47.3
|
16.4
|
188 %
|
212.1
|
67.1
|
216 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
27.5
|
4.8
|
473 %
|
118.5
|
22.6
|
424 %
|
Africa
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
54 %
|
8.5
|
5.7
|
49 %
|
Zinzino
|
277.6
|
175.5
|
58 %
|
1,232.0
|
760.3
|
62 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
7.6
|
9.5
|
-20 %
|
29.7
|
45.3
|
-34 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
285.2
|
185.0
|
54 %
|
1,261.7
|
805.6
|
57 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
