ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2024

News provided by

Zinzino

05 Jun, 2024, 08:32 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 172.3 (139.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 31 % and amounted to SEK 9.2 (7.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 181.5 (146.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 802.2 (661.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-May

23-May

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

25.3

26,0

-3 %

118.6

121.1

-2 %

Central Europe

49.2

34.2

44 %

214.1

154.4

39 %

East Europe

34.7

34.0

2 %

159.5

157.1

2 %

South & West Europe

33.2

25.0

33 %

130.2

89.6

45 %

The Baltics

8.8

7.6

16 %

40.8

35.7

14 %

North America

15.1

7,0

116 %

65.8

32.4

103 %

Asia-Pacific

4.7

4.7

0 %

22.5

25.5

-12 %

Africa

1.3

1.4

-7 %

5.7

6.2

-8 %

Zinzino

172.3

139.9

23 %

757.2

622.0

22 %

Faun Pharma

9.2

7.0

31 %

45.0

39.8

13 %

Zinzino Group

181.5

146.9

24 %

802.2

661.8

21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2024,c3995447

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Announcement from the annual general meeting

Zinzino AB (publ.) held an annual general meeting today, May 27, 2024, where it was mainly decided: to determine profit and loss accounts and balance ...

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2024

TOWARDS NEW HEIGHTS AFTER A PROFITABLE AND INTENSE QUARTER Revenues in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 454.5 (393.7) million, corresponding ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

News Releases in Similar Topics