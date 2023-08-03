ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 143.9 (107.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 5.2 (3.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 149.1 (110.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2023 increased by 23 % to SEK 950.9 (774.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-July

22-July

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

22.8

26.4

-14 %

167.5

182.6

-8 %

Central Europe

40.9

22.0

86 %

232.2

145.9

59 %

East Europe

35.1

24.2

45 %

222.1

184.2

21 %

South & West Europe

23.5

13.2

78 %

135.0

87.9

54 %

The Baltics

9.1

5.8

57 %

51.8

40.5

28 %

North America

7.4

6.5

14 %

46.5

39.1

19 %

Asia-Pacific

4.1

8.2

-50 %

34.1

42.5

-20 %

Africa

1.0

0.9

11 %

8.2

4.1

100 %

Zinzino

143.9

107.2

34 %

897.4

726.8

24 %

Faun Pharma

5.2

3.3

58 %

53.5

47.6

12 %

Zinzino Group

149.1

110.5

35 %

950.9

774.4

23 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

