ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 57%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 62% and amounted to SEK 228.7 (140.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.7 (8.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 57% to SEK 233.4 (149.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

25-Jan

24-Jan

Change

The Nordics

25.5

22.8

12%

Central Europe

69.5

40.9

70%

East Europe

34.2

31.8

8%

South & West Europe

44.6

22.0

101%

The Baltics

10.3

8.0

29%

North America

22.2

10.4

113%

Asia-Pacific

20.8

4.0

420%

Africa

1.6

1.0

60%

Zinzino

228.7

140.9

62%

Faun Pharma

4.7

8.1

-42%

Zinzino Group

233.4

149.0

57%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information: 
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

