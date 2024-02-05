ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2024
05 Feb, 2024, 14:24 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% and amounted to SEK 140.2 (120.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 11% and amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 148.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, mSEK
|
24-Jan
|
23-Jan
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.6
|
23.4
|
-3 %
|
Central Europe
|
41,0
|
28.5
|
44 %
|
East Europe
|
31.8
|
32.8
|
-3 %
|
South & West Europe
|
21.8
|
15.9
|
37 %
|
The Baltics
|
8,0
|
7.4
|
8 %
|
North America
|
10.1
|
6.3
|
60 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
3.9
|
4.6
|
-15 %
|
Africa
|
1,0
|
1.4
|
-29 %
|
Zinzino
|
140.2
|
120.3
|
17 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
8.1
|
9.1
|
-11 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
148.3
|
129.4
|
15 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
