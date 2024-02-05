ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% and amounted to SEK 140.2 (120.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 11% and amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 148.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-Jan

23-Jan

Change

The Nordics

22.6

23.4

-3 %

Central Europe

41,0

28.5

44 %

East Europe

31.8

32.8

-3 %

South & West Europe

21.8

15.9

37 %

The Baltics

8,0

7.4

8 %

North America

10.1

6.3

60 %

Asia-Pacific

3.9

4.6

-15 %

Africa

1,0

1.4

-29 %

Zinzino

140.2

120.3

17 %

Faun Pharma

8.1

9.1

-11 %

Zinzino Group

148.3

129.4

15 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

