ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 2 %, compared with the previous year

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets remained at the same level as last year and amounted to SEK 102.2 (101.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 26% and amounted to SEK 6.7 (5.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 2% to SEK 108.9 (107.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 22-jan 21-jan Change The Nordics 26.0 30.6 -15% Central Europe 18.4 18.5 -1% East Europe 28.6 27.6 4% South & West Europe 12.3 10.2 21% The Baltics 6.4 5.7 12% North America 4.4 3.7 19% Asia-Pacific 5.7 5.4 6% Africa 0.4 0.0

Zinzino 102.2 101.7 0% Faun Pharma 6.7 5.3 26% Zinzino Group 108.9 107.0 2%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 3rd of January 2022.

SOURCE Zinzino