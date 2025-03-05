ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2025
05 Mar, 2025, 08:21 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 48%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 56% and amounted to SEK 212.7 (136.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.2 (9.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 48% to SEK 216.9 (146.1) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – February 2025 increased by 53% to SEK 450.8 (295.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions, MSEK
|
25-Feb
|
24-Feb
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
24.8
|
22.4
|
11 %
|
50.4
|
45.0
|
12 %
|
Central Europe
|
58.1
|
36.8
|
58 %
|
127.4
|
77.8
|
64 %
|
East Europe
|
29.0
|
30.1
|
-4 %
|
63.4
|
62.0
|
2 %
|
South & West Europe
|
37.9
|
23.0
|
65 %
|
82.5
|
45.0
|
83 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.9
|
8.0
|
11 %
|
19.4
|
16.0
|
21 %
|
North America
|
32.6
|
11.6
|
181 %
|
55.0
|
21.9
|
151 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
19.9
|
3.4
|
485 %
|
40.7
|
7.4
|
450 %
|
Africa
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
36 %
|
3.0
|
2.1
|
43 %
|
Zinzino
|
212.7
|
136.4
|
56 %
|
441.8
|
277.2
|
59 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
4.2
|
9.7
|
11 %
|
9.0
|
17.8
|
-49 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
216.9
|
146.1
|
48 %
|
450.8
|
295.0
|
53 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
