ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 48%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 56% and amounted to SEK 212.7 (136.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.2 (9.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 48% to SEK 216.9 (146.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – February 2025 increased by 53% to SEK 450.8 (295.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK 25-Feb 24-Feb Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 24.8 22.4 11 % 50.4 45.0 12 % Central Europe 58.1 36.8 58 % 127.4 77.8 64 % East Europe 29.0 30.1 -4 % 63.4 62.0 2 % South & West Europe 37.9 23.0 65 % 82.5 45.0 83 % The Baltics 8.9 8.0 11 % 19.4 16.0 21 % North America 32.6 11.6 181 % 55.0 21.9 151 % Asia-Pacific 19.9 3.4 485 % 40.7 7.4 450 % Africa 1.5 1.1 36 % 3.0 2.1 43 % Zinzino 212.7 136.4 56 % 441.8 277.2 59 % Faun Pharma 4.2 9.7 11 % 9.0 17.8 -49 % Zinzino Group 216.9 146.1 48 % 450.8 295.0 53 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2025,c4114326

The following files are available for download: