ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2024
05 Mar, 2024, 09:59 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 25 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 27 % and amounted to SEK 138.7 (109.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 11 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (8.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 25 % to SEK 148.4 (118.3) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – February 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 297.4 (247.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
24-Feb
|
23-Feb
|
Change
|
YTD 2024
|
YTD 2023
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
22.2
|
23.2
|
-4 %
|
45.1
|
46.8
|
-4 %
|
Central Europe
|
36.7
|
26.9
|
36 %
|
77.6
|
55.4
|
40 %
|
East Europe
|
29.9
|
25.2
|
19 %
|
61.7
|
58,0
|
6 %
|
South & West Europe
|
24.6
|
14.4
|
71 %
|
46.6
|
30.3
|
54 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.3
|
6.1
|
36 %
|
16.3
|
13.4
|
22 %
|
North America
|
12.2
|
6.3
|
94 %
|
22.5
|
12.6
|
79 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
3.6
|
6.5
|
-45 %
|
7.6
|
11.1
|
-32 %
|
Africa
|
1.2
|
1,0
|
20 %
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
-8 %
|
Zinzino
|
138.7
|
109.6
|
27 %
|
279.6
|
230.0
|
22 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
9.7
|
8.7
|
11 %
|
17.8
|
17.8
|
0 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
148.4
|
118.3
|
25 %
|
297.4
|
247.8
|
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
The following files are available for download:
Share this article