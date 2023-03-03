ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2023
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 109.6 (89.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 8.7 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 118.3 (95.5) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2023 increased by 21% to SEK 247.7 (204.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
23-Feb
|
22-Feb
|
Change
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
23.2
|
21.5
|
8 %
|
46.7
|
47.5
|
-2 %
|
Central Europe
|
26.9
|
18.5
|
45 %
|
55.4
|
36.9
|
50 %
|
East Europe
|
25.2
|
23.3
|
8 %
|
58.0
|
52.0
|
12 %
|
South & West Europe
|
14.4
|
11.2
|
29 %
|
30.3
|
23.3
|
30 %
|
The Baltics
|
6.0
|
5.2
|
15 %
|
13.4
|
11.6
|
16 %
|
North America
|
6.5
|
4.3
|
51 %
|
12.8
|
8.7
|
47 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
6.4
|
4.6
|
39 %
|
10.9
|
10.3
|
6 %
|
Africa
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
150 %
|
2.4
|
0.8
|
200 %
|
Zinzino
|
109.6
|
89.0
|
23 %
|
229.9
|
191.1
|
20 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
8.7
|
6.5
|
34 %
|
17.8
|
13.4
|
33 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
118.3
|
95.5
|
24 %
|
247.7
|
204.5
|
21 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
