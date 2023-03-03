ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 109.6 (89.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 8.7 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 118.3 (95.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2023 increased by 21% to SEK 247.7 (204.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Feb

22-Feb

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

23.2

21.5

8 %

46.7

47.5

-2 %

Central Europe

26.9

18.5

45 %

55.4

36.9

50 %

East Europe

25.2

23.3

8 %

58.0

52.0

12 %

South & West Europe

14.4

11.2

29 %

30.3

23.3

30 %

The Baltics

6.0

5.2

15 %

13.4

11.6

16 %

North America

6.5

4.3

51 %

12.8

8.7

47 %

Asia-Pacific

6.4

4.6

39 %

10.9

10.3

6 %

Africa

1.0

0.4

150 %

2.4

0.8

200 %

Zinzino

109.6

89.0

23 %

229.9

191.1

20 %

Faun Pharma

8.7

6.5

34 %

17.8

13.4

33 %

Zinzino Group

118.3

95.5

24 %

247.7

204.5

21 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

