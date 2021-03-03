ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during February; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 33%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 30% to SEK 94.4 (72.5) million due to strong growth in several regions.

Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 81% and amounted to SEK 6.7 (3.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 33% to SEK 101.1 (76.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2021 increased by 29% SEK 208.1 (161.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-feb 20-feb Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 27.5 29.5 -7% 57.5 62.3 -8% Central Europe 16.7 10.4 61% 34.9 23.1 51% East Europe 22.3 19.4 15% 49.6 39.2 27% South & West Europe 11.5 4.2 174% 21.5 8.0 169% The Baltics 5.5 5.2 6% 11.3 10.8 5% North America 3.8 2.7 41% 7.4 5.3 40% Asia-Pacific 7.1 1.1 545% 13.8 2.6 431% Zinzino 94.4 72.5 30% 196.0 151.3 30% Faun Pharma 6.7 3.7 81% 12.1 10.6 14% Zinzino Group 101.1 76.2 33% 208.1 161.9 29%

Countries in regions:

- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

- North America: Canada, USA

- Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand



For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com



Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se



Zinzino AB (publ.) är ett globalt företag inom direktförsäljning som marknadsför och säljer testbaserade kosttillskotts-, hudvårds- och livsstilsprodukter. Zinzino äger forskningsenheten BioActive Foods AS och produktionsenheten Faun Pharma AS. Zinzinos huvudkontor ligger i Göteborg, och företaget har även kontor i Finland, Lettland, Norge, USA, Australien, Hongkong och Malaysia. Zinzino är ett aktiebolag noterat på Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:30 the 3rd of March 2021.

