ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2025
03 Sep, 2025, 10:22 GMT
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 38 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 46 % and amounted to SEK 243.6 (167.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.3 (12.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 38 % to SEK 246.9 (179.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – August 2025 increased by 55 % to SEK 2,028.7 (1,309.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-Aug
|
24-Aug
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.3
|
24.0
|
10 %
|
208.2
|
188.6
|
10 %
|
Central Europe
|
72.2
|
45.7
|
58 %
|
563.9
|
345.7
|
63 %
|
East Europe
|
28.8
|
31.0
|
-7 %
|
246.8
|
251.6
|
-2 %
|
South & West Europe
|
40.9
|
32.9
|
24 %
|
350.0
|
226.5
|
55 %
|
The Baltics
|
9.6
|
6.7
|
43 %
|
76.3
|
62.2
|
23 %
|
North America
|
41.1
|
15.6
|
163 %
|
341.3
|
113.7
|
200 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
22.6
|
9.8
|
131 %
|
191.6
|
38.0
|
404 %
|
Africa
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
62 %
|
14.1
|
9.7
|
45 %
|
Zinzino
|
243.6
|
167.0
|
46 %
|
1,992.2
|
1,236.0
|
61 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
3.3
|
12.2
|
-73 %
|
36.5
|
73.9
|
-51 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
246.9
|
179.2
|
38 %
|
2,028.7
|
1,309.9
|
55 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
