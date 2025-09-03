ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 38 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 46 % and amounted to SEK 243.6 (167.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.3 (12.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 38 % to SEK 246.9 (179.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2025 increased by 55 % to SEK 2,028.7 (1,309.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 25-Aug 24-Aug Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 26.3 24.0 10 % 208.2 188.6 10 % Central Europe 72.2 45.7 58 % 563.9 345.7 63 % East Europe 28.8 31.0 -7 % 246.8 251.6 -2 % South & West Europe 40.9 32.9 24 % 350.0 226.5 55 % The Baltics 9.6 6.7 43 % 76.3 62.2 23 % North America 41.1 15.6 163 % 341.3 113.7 200 % Asia-Pacific 22.6 9.8 131 % 191.6 38.0 404 % Africa 2.1 1.3 62 % 14.1 9.7 45 % Zinzino 243.6 167.0 46 % 1,992.2 1,236.0 61 % Faun Pharma 3.3 12.2 -73 % 36.5 73.9 -51 % Zinzino Group 246.9 179.2 38 % 2,028.7 1,309.9 55 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

