ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 23-Aug 22-Aug Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change The Nordics 22.5 24.5 -8 % 190.4 207.0 -8 % Central Europe 32.5 23.0 41 % 265.2 168.9 57 % East Europe 26.9 24.4 10 % 249.1 208.7 19 % South & West Europe 19.7 12.0 63 % 154.5 99.9 55 % The Baltics 6.3 5.4 17 % 58.3 45.8 27 % North America 7.1 6.7 7 % 53.6 45.9 17 % Asia-Pacific 3.4 7.5 -55 % 37.5 50.0 -25 % Africa 0.8 0.8 0 % 9.0 4.9 84 % Zinzino 119.2 104.3 14 % 1017.6 831.1 22 % Faun Pharma 7.5 7.6 -1 % 61.2 55.2 11 % Zinzino Group 126.7 111.9 13 % 1078.8 886.3 22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

