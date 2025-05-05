ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2025
05 May, 2025, 08:14 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 249.5 (158.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 6.2 (8.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 255.7 (166.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January – April 2025 increased by 58 % to SEK 979.4 (620.7) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-Apr
|
24-Apr
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
23.5
|
25.0
|
-6 %
|
100.7
|
93.0
|
8 %
|
Central Europe
|
65.6
|
45.5
|
44 %
|
262.0
|
165.0
|
59 %
|
East Europe
|
27.2
|
31.1
|
-13 %
|
124.4
|
124.9
|
0 %
|
South & West Europe
|
45.0
|
26.4
|
70 %
|
169.9
|
97.1
|
75 %
|
The Baltics
|
8.7
|
8.2
|
6 %
|
37.4
|
32.0
|
17 %
|
North America
|
51.5
|
15.3
|
237 %
|
164.0
|
50.7
|
223 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
26.3
|
5.4
|
387 %
|
92.1
|
17.8
|
417 %
|
Africa
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
55 %
|
6.7
|
4.4
|
52 %
|
Zinzino
|
249.5
|
158.0
|
58 %
|
957.2
|
584.9
|
64 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
6.2
|
8.2
|
-24 %
|
22.2
|
35.8
|
-38 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
255.7
|
166.2
|
54 %
|
979.4
|
620.7
|
58 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Africa: South Africa
