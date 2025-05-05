ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 249.5 (158.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 6.2 (8.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 255.7 (166.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – April 2025 increased by 58 % to SEK 979.4 (620.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 25-Apr 24-Apr Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 23.5 25.0 -6 % 100.7 93.0 8 % Central Europe 65.6 45.5 44 % 262.0 165.0 59 % East Europe 27.2 31.1 -13 % 124.4 124.9 0 % South & West Europe 45.0 26.4 70 % 169.9 97.1 75 % The Baltics 8.7 8.2 6 % 37.4 32.0 17 % North America 51.5 15.3 237 % 164.0 50.7 223 % Asia-Pacific 26.3 5.4 387 % 92.1 17.8 417 % Africa 1.7 1.1 55 % 6.7 4.4 52 % Zinzino 249.5 158.0 58 % 957.2 584.9 64 % Faun Pharma 6.2 8.2 -24 % 22.2 35.8 -38 % Zinzino Group 255.7 166.2 54 % 979.4 620.7 58 %

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Slovenia , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland , Serbia, Turkey , Canary Islands

: , , , , , , , , , , , , Serbia, , Canary Islands The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA , Mexico

: , , Asia-Pacific : Australia , New Zealand , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2025,c4144937

The following files are available for download: