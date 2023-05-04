ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 115.9 (95.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 9% and amounted to SEK 5.3 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 121.2 (100.8) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – April 2023 increased by 18% to SEK 514.9 (435.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Apr

22-Apr

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

21.5

24.5

-12 %

95.0

104.7

-9 %

Central Europe

29.1

19.8

47 %

120.0

78.9

52 %

East Europe

30.5

23.8

28 %

123.1

107.2

15 %

South & West Europe

15.6

11.0

42 %

64.6

49.2

31 %

The Baltics

7.0

5.1

37 %

28.1

23.4

20 %

North America

5.9

4.4

34 %

25.5

18.5

38 %

Asia-Pacific

5.3

5.9

-10 %

20.9

22.3

-6 %

Africa

1.0

0.5

100 %

4.8

1.9

153 %

Zinzino

115.9

95.0

22 %

482.0

406.1

19 %

Faun Pharma

5.3

5.8

-9 %

32.9

29.1

13 %

Zinzino Group

121.2

100.8

20 %

514.9

435.2

18 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinizno.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

