ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2021

Strong sales growth during 2021; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15% in Q4 and 20% for the full year 2021, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% to SEK 135.2 (127.3) million due to solid growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 38% and amounted to SEK 4.0 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 4% to SEK 139.2 (133.8) million compared with the previous year.

The fourth quarter of 2021 became a solid quarter; the Zinzino based revenue in October – December increased by 17% to SEK 377.4 (322.7) million compared with the previous year. Total group revenue increased by 15% to SEK 391.5 (340.4) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2021 increased by 20% to SEK 1,360.9 (1,138.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                            

Regions,MSEK

          

21-dec

           

20-dec

             

Change

              

Q4 2021

              

Q4 2020

              

Change

                

YTD 2021

                

YTD 2020

                

Change         

                                  

The Nordics

 

34.2

 

31.3

 

9%

 

96.5

 

100.1

 

-4%

 

367.7

 

387.7

 

-5%

                                   

Central Europe

 

26.0

 

22.2

 

17%

 

68.7

 

54.7

 

26%

 

231.2

 

180.6

 

28%

                                   

East Europe

 

31.1

 

39.8

 

-22%

 

98.0

 

85.0

 

15%

 

336.0

 

272.3

 

23%

                                   

South & West Europe

 

15.9

 

12.8

 

24%

 

43.4

 

31.9

 

36%

 

146.3

 

89.1

 

64%

                                   

The Baltics

 

9.7

 

8.2

 

18%

 

26.3

 

21.6

 

22%

 

78.5

 

70.4

 

12%

                                   

North America

 

5.2

 

5.7

 

-9%

 

14.4

 

12.9

 

12%

 

50.5

 

42.7

 

18%

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

12.6

 

7.3

 

73%

 

29.0

 

16.5

 

76%

 

88.3

 

35.9

 

146%

                                   

Africa

 

0.5

 

0.0

 

1.1

 

0.0

 

1.1

 

0.0

                                   

Zinzino

 

135.2

 

127.3

 

6%

 

377.4

 

322.7

 

17%

 

1,299.6

 

1,078.7

 

20%

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

4.0

 

6.5

 

-38%

 

14.1

 

17.7

 

-20%

 

61.3

 

59.9

 

2%

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

139.2

 

133.8

 

4%

 

391.5

 

340.4

 

15%

 

1,360.9

 

1,138.6

 

20%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 12:00 the 5th of January 2022.

