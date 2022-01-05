ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2021

Strong sales growth during 2021; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15% in Q4 and 20% for the full year 2021, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% to SEK 135.2 (127.3) million due to solid growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 38% and amounted to SEK 4.0 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 4% to SEK 139.2 (133.8) million compared with the previous year.

The fourth quarter of 2021 became a solid quarter; the Zinzino based revenue in October – December increased by 17% to SEK 377.4 (322.7) million compared with the previous year. Total group revenue increased by 15% to SEK 391.5 (340.4) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – December 2021 increased by 20% to SEK 1,360.9 (1,138.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-dec 20-dec Change Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 34.2 31.3 9% 96.5 100.1 -4% 367.7 387.7 -5% Central Europe 26.0 22.2 17% 68.7 54.7 26% 231.2 180.6 28% East Europe 31.1 39.8 -22% 98.0 85.0 15% 336.0 272.3 23% South & West Europe 15.9 12.8 24% 43.4 31.9 36% 146.3 89.1 64% The Baltics 9.7 8.2 18% 26.3 21.6 22% 78.5 70.4 12% North America 5.2 5.7 -9% 14.4 12.9 12% 50.5 42.7 18% Asia-Pacific 12.6 7.3 73% 29.0 16.5 76% 88.3 35.9 146% Africa 0.5 0.0

1.1 0.0

1.1 0.0

Zinzino 135.2 127.3 6% 377.4 322.7 17% 1,299.6 1,078.7 20% Faun Pharma 4.0 6.5 -38% 14.1 17.7 -20% 61.3 59.9 2% Zinzino Group 139.2 133.8 4% 391.5 340.4 15% 1,360.9 1,138.6 20%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 12:00 the 5th of January 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-2021,c3481878

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3481878/1517336.pdf Pressrelease Salesreport https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2997567 CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

SOURCE Zinzino