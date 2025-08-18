ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): New study unveils global snapshot on Omega-3 deficiency - and why high-precision testing plus an enhanced formula can close the gap

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study published in Lipids in Health and Disease (9 August 2025) reveals that the vast majority of individuals worldwide have insufficient omega-3 levels, despite widespread supplement use, highlighting a critical global health need. The analysis, covering more than 590,000 whole-blood dried blood spot samples, was conducted using Zinzino's proprietary BalanceTest database – the world's largest of its kind to date.

Key insights from the study:

Widespread omega-3 deficiency: Across diverse regions, participants—including those reporting use of omega-3 supplements – frequently failed to reach optimal levels, with consistently elevated omega-6:3 ratios. Zinzino's omega-3 supplement BalanceOil+ was not part of the evaluation.





A powerful combination: Test-based nutrition + advanced delivery

"This study is a milestone for us," says Dr. Colin Robertson, Chief Product Officer at Zinzino. "For the first time, we have published data in a peer-reviewed scientific journal – Lipids in Health and Disease – which has been a collaboration between our in-house research team, our Scientific Advisory Board, and the independent analytical contract lab Vitas AS. This is not just a publication; it's hard evidence that we are shaping global nutrition science with real-world evidence from a global population."

"The world has moved beyond one-size-fits-all solutions. This study underscores that many supplements in the market fall short – and targeted, scientifically designed formulations paired with accurate, large-scale measurement are critical to closing the nutritional gap.

"The BalanceTest provides a scientifically validated, standardized, and scalable method to assess omega-3 status and omega-6:3 balance – all from a simple dried blood spot sample. It delivers precise, reproducible results that allow both individuals and health professionals to track nutritional status and guide targeted, evidence-based interventions," Dr. Robertson concludes.

Why this matters now

While the study establishes an essential baseline for global omega3 status, the next frontier lies in improving supplementation. That's where Zinzino's BalanceOil comes in—a carefully crafted, proprietary blend (60% high-quality fish oil rich in EPA and DHA, 40% extra virgin olive oil), fortified with polyphenols, natural tocopherols, and vitamin D. This design enhances oxidative stability and bioavailability, aiming to support better omega-3 blood levels and balanced fatty acid ratios.

With omega-3 levels tied to cognitive function, cardiovascular health, and inflammation control, the implications of this study are both clinical and strategic. Some populations eat fish regularly, others hardly at all. And while supplementation is promoted, the actual omega-3 status of individuals – and entire populations – has been largely unknown due to lack of objective measurement. Testing offers a roadmap: start with a scientific measurement (BalanceTest), follow up with a superior formulation (BalanceOil), and continue supplementing and testing to close the nutritional gap. Public health guidelines recommend higher intakes of omega-3, but diets vary enormously by culture and country.

"Our results provide the most comprehensive picture to date of omega-6:3 balance worldwide," says Dr. Martina Torrissen, Research & Development Specialist at Zinzino and co-author of the article.

"By identifying critical gaps, this research helps guide public health priorities and empowers companies like Zinzino to deliver personalized solutions that address real needs in global nutrition," Dr. Torrissen concludes.

The motto 'Test, don't guess' is central to Zinzino's test-based nutrition philosophy and represents a leap forward in personalized health and wellness.

"For Zinzino, this is more than science – it validates our mission," says CEO Dag Pettersen. "By combining personalized, test-based nutrition with one of the world's largest fatty acid databases, we are not only transforming individual lives but also shaping the future of preventive health on a global scale."

"One of our greatest strengths is that the BalanceTest can literally measure the world," says Pettersen. "Unlike surveys or population samples based on blood plasma, which require complex lab work, we have developed a reliable, highly sensitive tool that measures people's health status — right from their own homes."

About BalanceTest

The BalanceTest is an at-home dried blood spot (DBS) test that delivers reliable readings of omega-3 status and fatty acid balance. Administered via a fingertip sample, it's processed by Vitas, an independent, GMP-certified lab in Oslo, Norway, delivering scientific clarity on health markers like Omega-3 index, cell membrane fluidity, and mental resilience.

About BalanceOil

BalanceOil+ is a purpose-built omega-3 supplement featuring a 60:40 fish oil plus extra virgin olive oil ratio, supplemented with vitamin D and natural tocopherols for enhanced stability and absorption, designed to help users achieve and sustain a balance of omega-6 and omega-3 blood levels linked with health benefits.

About Zinzino

Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available in more than 100 markets across the world. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Publication details

Title: Global variations in omega-3 fatty acid status and omega-6:omega-3 ratios: insights from >500,000 wholeblood dried blood spot samples





Journal: Lipids in Health and Disease (2025), Article Number: 260

For more information:

Dag Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com



Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

