ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2024

TOWARDS NEW HEIGHTS AFTER A PROFITABLE AND INTENSE QUARTER

Revenues in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 454.5 (393.7) million, corresponding to 15% (18%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 51.7 (40.8) million and the EBITDA margin to 11.4% (11.3%). During the quarter, a strategic partnership in Europe was entered into with the North American direct sales company ACN, which also invested in 149,468 Zinzino B shares via a directed share issue of SEK 10.4 million. After the end of the period, Zinzino acquired the rights to the Luxembourg-based Xelliss SA distributor database, inventory and IP assets. The fixed purchase price amounts to EUR 2 million and conditional additional purchase prices of up to EUR 8 million may be added.

JANUARY-MARCH

EBITDA amounted to SEK 51.7 (44.4) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 11.4% (11.3%)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3.1 (65.0) million

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 328.1 (216.4) million on the balance sheet date

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 on 22 May 2024.

