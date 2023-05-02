Zinzino AB (publ.) cancels warrants that have not been exercised

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company has started the process of canceling all 800,000 warrants in the 2021-01 series with an exercise price of SEK 140 and which expires on 2026-05-31. No warrants in the series have been subscribed to date, whereby the board wishes to create space for the upcoming annual general meeting of the company to decide on new, more attractive incentive programs for key personnel in the external distributor organization and for senior executives in the group.

The scrapping means that the maximum dilution, if all warrants held by warrant holders in the other currently issued warrant programs are exercised and new shares are subscribed, is reduced from approximately 9.2 percent to 6.8 percent of the total number of outstanding shares. For more information on current outstanding option programs, please visit www.zinzino.com for more information.

