ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNUAL REPORT 2024

Zinzino

25 Apr, 2025, 11:17 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company's annual report for 2024 in Swedish is now published on the company's website zinzino.com. The English version will be published within approximately 45 days.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held at the company's premises at Hulda Mellgrens gata 5 in Västra Frölunda on May 28 at 4:30 p.m. The nomination committee's proposals for board members, the board's remuneration and auditors are presented in the notice to the annual general meeting. For further information about the annual general meeting, refer to the company's website zinzino.com.

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/gb/en-gb/about/investor-relations/

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

The following files are available for download:

