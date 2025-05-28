ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Announcement of the Annual General Meeting

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) held its Annual General Meeting today, 28 May 2025, where it was mainly resolved:

to determine profit and loss accounts and balance sheets of the parent company and the group,

to distribute SEK 4 per share for the financial year 2024 and to carry forward the remaining part of the retained earnings,

per share for the financial year 2024 and to carry forward the remaining part of the retained earnings, to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability,

to elect Hans Jacobsson as Chairman of the Board and Staffan Hillberg , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and Anna Frick as the other members of the Board,

as Chairman of the Board and , Pierre Mårtensson, Ingela Nordenhav and as the other members of the Board, that Board fees totalling SEK 1,360,000 be paid, of which SEK 400,000 to the Chairman, SEK 200,000 to each of the other Board members, SEK 65,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 40,000 to a member of the Audit Committee, and SEK 30,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 25,000 to a member of the Remuneration Committee,

be paid, of which to the Chairman, to each of the other Board members, to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and to a member of the Audit Committee, and to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and to a member of the Remuneration Committee, to elect BDO Göteborg AB as the audit firm and Katarina Eklund as the auditor in charge,

as the auditor in charge, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to adopt principles for the Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting,

to issue 78,781 new Zinzino B shares with payment by way of set-off of the claim to Enhanzz AG,

to issue 232,374 new Zinzino B shares with payment by way of set-off of the claim to Jay Shafer ,

, to issue 76,435 new Zinzino B shares with payment by way of set-off of the debt to the company's distributors,

to issue 1,000,000 warrants to employees and others as proposed by the Board of Directors,

to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on rights issues,

to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on directed issues of a maximum total of 3,000,000 Class B shares,

approve the remuneration report for 2024 presented by the Board of Directors,

to issue 90,000 warrants to the Board of Zinzino AB in accordance with shareholder Örjan Saele's proposed resolution.

The complete resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available at the company's head office in Gothenburg .

. It was noted that the required majority of at least 9/10 of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting was achieved.

Gothenburg, 28 May 2025

Board of Directors of Zinzino

For more information:

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--announcement-of-the-annual-general-meeting,c4156477

The following files are available for download: