Zinnov serves as the exclusive Financial Advisor to Ness in its acquisition of Intricity

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, in its acquisition of Intricity. Intricity, a New York-based company, is a specialized technology service companies in business intelligence, data strategy and warehousing, and information management with a core focus in the financial services marketplace.

This acquisition strengthens Ness' data offerings, which their global Fortune 1000 clients have been leveraging, to establish new revenue streams and improve operating efficiencies. Intricity's strategic partnerships with industry leaders Snowflake and Databricks, and its robust data and advisory capabilities, bolster Ness' already formidable presence in the data engineering space.

"Ness has always had a strong capability in data engineering, and the acquisition of Intricity brings the data strategy and advisory capability. Furthermore, Ness will build on Intricity's strategic alliances with Snowflake and Databricks," said Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO, Ness Digital Engineering. "We are excited to welcome Intricity's talented team to Ness, combining our strengths to deliver even greater value to our clients."

Anand Kalra, Principal at Zinnov, remarked, "Data modernization and monetization, particularly in the Databricks and Snowflake ecosystems, are witnessing increased demand and heightened M&A activity. Ness' timely and highly strategic acquisition is something we are excited to have supported. We believe that the trend of companies acquiring specialized firms focused on data management and modernization will persist, leading to sustained, robust M&A activity in this space for the foreseeable future."

