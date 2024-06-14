Zinier Partners with Sixaxe to Revolutionize Field Service Management in France

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixaxe and Zinier, both global leaders in Field Service Management, proudly announce their strategic partnership. The collaboration will aim to achieve excellence in Field Service Management solution expertise.

This strategic alliance combines the distinct strengths of each company and sets the stage for a fruitful collaboration focused on technological innovation and unique expertise.

This partnership aims to redefine Field Service Management solutions, particularly targeting industries such as energy and utilities, telecommunications, and facility management in France and internationally, with increased value for companies.

Laurent Sohm, CEO of Sixaxe, commented: "This collaboration will enable Sixaxe to offer the market a unique expertise coupled with advanced software solutions that integrate automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. This represents a step forward for both companies and, crucially, for our prospective market."

Prateek Chakravarty, CEO of Zinier, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Zinier, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to optimize their field service operations. Partnering with Sixaxe allows us to expand our reach and offer comprehensive support to customers in France. Together, we will drive efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction to new heights."

About Zinier:

Zinier is a global leader in field service automation, empowering organizations to deliver exceptional service to their customers. With an AI-driven platform, Zinier enables businesses to optimize their field service operations, drive efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction.

About Sixaxe:

Sixaxe is an established Field Service Solutions Integrator with over 25 years of experience. Focused on continental Europe, it possesses strong expertise in implementing and supporting Field Service Management solutions and is proficient in software development.

