Zinc-air Batteries Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 534.2 Million By 2026 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zinc-Air Batteries Market is segmented By Type - Primary (Non-rechargeable), Secondary (Rechargeable), Mechanical Recharge, By Applicaion - Hearing Aid, Medical, Other. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Energy & Utilities Category.

The global Zinc-Air Batteries Market size is projected to reach USD 534.2 Million by 2026, from USD 344.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Zinc-Air Batteries market

The zinc-air batteries market is being driven by the increasing usage of zinc-air batteries as power sources in remote railway signaling and navigation aid systems.

Zinc-air batteries are being used in various healthcare devices such as small hearing aids to cardiac telemetry monitors for continuous monitoring, which will boost market value.

Increasing use of Zinc-air batteries for communication receivers such as email devices, pagers, and other message tools in the telecommunications sector.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ZINC-AIR BATTERIES MARKET

The increasing use of zinc-air batteries in the various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of zinc-air battery market size. For example, zinc-air batteries are used in traffic-signaling systems, including LED traffic lights, traffic signs, and a variety of traffic signals. Because traffic lights with a short shelf life can cause accidents, the demand for zinc-air batteries, which have a long shelf life, has surged. Furthermore, Zinc-air batteries are employed in the medical business, particularly in hearing aids, as they provide power in a variety of temperatures, guaranteeing that the hearing aid functions well.

Massive energy storage systems are required for the deployment of renewable solar and wind energy. The use of energy-efficient metals such as vanadium, cobalt, and lithium in storage batteries is a high-cost solution. As a result, the solar and wind industries are showing interest in zinc-air batteries. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of zinc-air battery market size.

Manufacturers of zinc-air batteries are expected to benefit from favorable government initiatives and legislation aimed at replacing mercury button cells with zinc-air batteries in the coming years.

ZINC-AIR BATTERIES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Due to an increase in demand for batteries with a long shelf life and durability, demand for rechargeable zinc-air batteries is predicted to grow rapidly throughout the projected period.

Based on region, the market for zinc-air batteries in the Asia Pacific has a lot of room for expansion. Due to the region's significant growth in the automotive and electronics industries, the region is projected to offer market growth possibilities in the near future.

Key Companies

Rayovac (Spectrum)

Energizer

Arotech

Duracell

Power one

Camelion

Panasonic

House of Batteries

EnZinc

Jauch group

Toshiba

NEXcell

Renata SA

ZAF Energy System

ZeniPower

Konnoc

Zinc-Air Batteries Breakdown Data by Type

Primary (Non-rechargeable)

Secondary (Rechargeable)

Mechanical Recharge

Zinc-Air Batteries Breakdown Data by Application

Hearing Aid

Medical

Other

Zinc-Air Batteries Breakdown Data by Regions

The key regions covered in the Zinc-Air Batteries market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

