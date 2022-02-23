Zinc Acetate Market to Garner $229.0 Million, Globally, By 2030 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Use of zinc acetate for medicines & astringents, expansion of animal feed market, and surge in demand for wood preservation chemicals drive the growth of the global zinc acetate market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Zinc Acetate Market by Form (Dihydrate and Anhydrous) and Application (Dietary & Medicine, Analytical Reagent, Wood Preservative, Chemical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global zinc acetate industry generated $138.3 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $229.0 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Use of zinc acetate for medicines & astringents, expansion of animal feed market, and surge in demand for wood preservation chemicals drive the growth of the global zinc acetate market. However, availability of other zinc based alternatives hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in use of zinc acetate in other applications presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15843

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global zinc acetate market.

The pandemic has led to a steep increase in demand for zinc based supplements, thus boosting the global zinc acetate market.

The dihydrate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on form, the dihydrate segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global zinc acetate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its wide range of applications such as dietary products, medicines, and chemicals.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Zinc Acetate Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15843?reqfor=covid

The dietary & medicine segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the dietary & medicine segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global zinc acetate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The segment includes the use of zinc acetate as a feed and food additive for making supplements, animal feed, capsules, tablets, astringents, and lozenges.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zinc acetate market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the countries such as India and China have presence of large big base for supplements and animal feed.

Leading Market Players

Celtic Chemicals

Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Jost Chemical Co.

Kerry Group Plc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIB Chemicals AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

Spectrum Chemical

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zinc-acetate-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Flame Retardants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Nano Zinc Oxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2022

Zinc Oxide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Sodium Acetate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United StatesToll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research