Zimperium Established as the Leader for Mobile Threat Management (MTM) in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Mobile Threat Management (MTM) vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Mobile Threat Management (MTM) vendors. Zimperium, owing to its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Zimperium as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Mobile Threat Management (MTM), 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Mobile Threat Management (MTM) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The report also shares strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Swathi Suresh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Zimperium offers a comprehensive Mobile Threat Management (MTM) solution through Zimperium MTD (formerly known as zIPS). Zimperium offers a feature-rich solution that caters to the evolving needs of enterprises in securing their mobile devices from a wide range of threats. The features includes z9, z3A, MAPS, zScan, zShield, zKeyBox, and zDefend suggests a well-rounded set of tools for addressing different facets of mobile security. The solution supports zero-touch deployment for comprehensive protection, integrates with multiple MDMs, and seamlessly fits into enterprise ecosystems, including SIEM, IAM, XDR, DevOps, ticketing systems, GitHub action, and fraud systems." "Zimperium has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Mobile Threat Management (MTM), 2023," adds Swathi.

"We are proud to be recognized as the leader in Mobile Threat Management by Quadrant Solutions. This is a testament to the real value the Zimperium Mobile-First Security Platform provides to our global base of customers, whose feedback serves as the foundation for the SPARK Matrix," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "As organizations continue to adopt mobile-powered business initiatives, they simultaneously face a whole new array of cyber threats. It is crucial for businesses to implement a mobile-first security strategy to stay ahead of attackers. This recognition is an honor and we are ready to continue to serve our customers as they secure their enterprises against today's mobile threats."

