HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM is pleased to announce the launch of the new Mexico - Tampa shuttle service (MTS), commencing in mid-December, expanding ZIM's regional network and providing great new options for customers in Mexico & the US.

The new MTS will deploy a 1000-TEU vessel on a weekly, fixed-day schedule between the port of Altamira, Mexico and Tampa, Florida in the US. The service will depart Altamira on Fridays and call at Tampa on Mondays.

ZIM to Launch a new Mexico - Tampa Shuttle Service in December

On top of the best-in-market 3-day transit time, the new MTS offers many advantages to customers, including

Guaranteed space allocation and container availability (dry, reefer & special equipment)

Calling at ATP Terminal in Altamira to provide the most reliable quality service

to provide the most reliable quality service Extended cut-off dates and quick IMO Cargo approval process

Door-to-door and end-to-end inland service

Fully dedicated ZIM-operated vessel

Strong, reliable & highly experienced organizations and follow-up in Mexico and the US

and the US ZIM's exceptional personal customer service combined with its advanced, easy-to-use digital tools

Yoram Dallman, ZIM VP Latin America Busines Unit, said: "The new MTS is a valuable addition to our growing regional network, strengthening our position as the fastest-growing ocean carrier in the Mexican market. MTS will enable ZIM customers to benefit from a fast, reliable connection and top-level customer service."

About ZIM: Since 1945, ZIM has been providing creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years, ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333709/ZIM_Mexico_Tampa_Shuttle.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.