ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM (IL0065100443; IL0065100856) is entering the Australian market with a fast service connecting China with major ports in Australia.

The new service, named China Australia Express (CAX), will offer 11-day transit time from South China to Sydney – one of the fastest in the market – along with additional advantages and superb customer service.

The new China-Australia service, planned to commence in mid-October 2020, will have the following rotation:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane – Ningbo

The service will deploy 6X2500 TEU vessels with extensive capacity and plugs for refrigerated cargo. A fleet of new, advanced reefer units fitted with ZIMonitor system for constant monitoring and damage prevention will be available to customers on the new service.

Eli Glickman, ZIM's President & CEO, added: "We are very pleased to start operating in the Australian trade in view of the high demand in the market. I am sure this new service will provide a solution to customers' growing needs in this trade. We see great opportunity in the Australian trade and believe our unique Z Factor and innovative yet personal approach will be appreciated and valued by customers in this market."

