Zilliz is recognized as a 'Stars Company' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Vector Database Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, the creator of Milvus — the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database with over 43,000 GitHub stars and more than 10,000 enterprise deployments — has been recognized as a 'Stars Company' in the Vector Database market on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform.

The Stars designation represents the highest-performing category in the 360Quadrants framework, reserved for vendors that demonstrate exceptional strength across technological innovation, market presence, and customer satisfaction. Milvus powers high-performance similarity search, semantic search, recommendation, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications at global enterprises including NVIDIA, OpenEvidence, Doordash, Salesforce, AT&T, and Walmart.

Zilliz is the only vector database provider that delivers a complete platform from open-source infrastructure to fully managed cloud. The company recently announced the General Availability of Milvus 2.6.x on Zilliz Cloud, introducing breakthrough cost and performance optimizations — including 32x index compression through RaBitQ 1-bit quantization and 3–4x higher full-text search throughput than Elasticsearch at equivalent recall — enabling enterprises to deploy billion-scale generative AI applications at significantly lower total cost of ownership. Zilliz also open-sourced an industry-first bilingual semantic highlighting model under the MIT license, which evaluates relevance at the sentence level to dramatically reduce RAG token costs while improving output quality in both English and Chinese.

On the cloud front, Zilliz Cloud became the first managed vector database to offer Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) across all three major platforms — AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — along with customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK) for enterprise data sovereignty. Ongoing collaborations, such as the integration with Pliops' hardware-accelerated architecture, aim to enable billion-scale vector search at storage-level costs, breaking through traditional memory constraints. With continued international expansion and hybrid deployment options, Zilliz Cloud supports data residency, compliance, and low-latency AI workloads across regions.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player

concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security and Digital Forensics.

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