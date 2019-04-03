Zift Solutions Introduces ZiftONE Enterprise Channel Management Platform

Channel Leaders Embrace ZiftONE Platform to Turn Channel Programs into Business Growth Engines

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina and OXFORD, England, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management Leader Zift Solutions has debuted ZiftONE, the first and only all-in-one platform that connects and simplifies channel sales, marketing, and operations for indirect sales organizations.

"With ZiftONE, we are fulfilling the promise of Enterprise Channel Management with an absolutely unique and holistic platform designed to connect channel leaders, partners, and customers -- and turn their channel programs into real business growth engines," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

"To compete effectively in today's channel, suppliers must integrate data silos and automate workflows to foster data-driven conversations with partners," said Maria Chien, service director of Channel Marketing Strategies at SiriusDecisions. "B-to-b channel organizations must help partners progress in their journey to a successful, profitable partnership."

ZiftONE eliminates the data silos, disorganization, and disengagement caused by piecing together multiple point solutions to cover the myriad requirements of channel sales, marketing, and operations. With ZiftONE, channel organizations can now:

Recruit, onboard and activate partners

Automate and execute channel sales

Enable multi-tactic to-, through- and for-partner marketing; and

Generate predictable pipeline

All with just ONE new platform, built from the ground up, to drive channel success.

"World-class partner programs require world-class technology, services, and support," said Sarah Locke, Digital Marketing Lead, Global Partner Marketing for Dell EMC. "ZiftONE delivers deeper insight, so we can see and report on unfolding trends, manage our business performance metrics -- and make it even easier for our partners to build predictable pipeline and profitable, long-term customer relationships that drive mutual value."

"Zift Solutions is once again on the forefront of channel technology and automation," said David Portnowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Star2Star Communications. "They know the channel -- and what channel leaders require to put their partners and channel programs ahead of the pack."

The new ZiftONE platform combines purpose-built channel technology and services to address complex, multi-dimensional channel challenges. ZiftONE also provides advanced reporting capabilities, business intelligence for prescriptive partner planning, machine learning and analytics for deeper strategic insight and Marketing Development Funds (MDF) management.

"ZiftONE balances power with simplicity, giving channel leaders one place to recruit, onboard, engage and empower partners to do more, with much less hands-on help," said Laz Gonzalez, well-recognized channel expert and Chief Strategy Officer for Zift Solutions.

ZiftONE premiered at an exclusive Executive Summit held last week in Zift Solutions' Cary, North Carolina-based offices. The event brought together initial users of ZiftONE, channel leaders and experts, along with well-respected industry analysts, including Forrester Principal Analyst and B2B expert Jay McBain, and Maria Chien, Service Director, Channel Marketing Strategies at SiriusDecisions.

To learn more about ZiftONE and Zift Solutions results-driven approach to Enterprise Channel Management, visit ZiftONE.

About Zift Solutions

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit www.ziftsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join the conversation via Channel Chatter.

