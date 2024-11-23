ZICC: Closer China- Honduras Ties

News provided by

ZICC

23 Nov, 2024, 15:27 GMT

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renato Florentino, vice president of Honduras, accepted an exclusive interview with ZICC in Wuzhen during the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. He said that China's advancements in transportation, communication, and computing impressed him a lot. "We hope to continue to promote the cooperation between Honduras and China and maintain close cooperative relations," he said.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565958/1.mp4

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

Also from this source

ZICC: Story between Shaoxing farmer and ancient tree shared at COP29

ZICC: Story between Shaoxing farmer and ancient tree shared at COP29

The 29th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Huang...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics