Zibu AI Aims to Transform Patient Communication with AI-Powered Voice Agent

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zibu, a healthcare-focused voice AI company unveiled a next-generation AI voice agent designed to solve one of healthcare's most persistent operational challenges: after-hours patient communication. Missed appointments cost the U.S. healthcare system over $150 billion annually and missed calls are often the root cause. Roughly 80% of appointments are still scheduled over the phone, meaning every unanswered call risks a missed appointment.

Zibu Avi Singh, Founder & CEO of Zibu

Founded by Avi Singh, a second-time entrepreneur and former Principal Product Designer at Moveworks, Zibu is building infrastructure that allows medical providers to remain accessible to patients without sacrificing time, attention, or care quality. Zibu intends to disrupt a market worth $11.5 billion.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Healthcare Access

Across the United States, millions of patient calls go unanswered outside of clinic hours, leading to lost revenue for practices, poor patient outcomes, and increasing dissatisfaction.

Zibu's AI voice agent receives incoming patient calls, captures clinically relevant information, and relays it back to providers through structured summaries via text or voice, enabling timely and informed follow-ups.

"Healthcare doesn't stop after 5 PM but most systems do," said Avi Singh, Founder & CEO of Zibu. "We're building a layer of intelligence that ensures every patient is heard, and every provider is prepared."

Our AI voice agent makes sure patients are heard and that information is passed to the on-call doctors and nurses. Patients can reach out to the doctors over text or call depending on their preference. Zibu AI agent works over texts or phone calls.

Address Healthcare Provider Burnout

According to a CDC report, burnout among healthcare providers reached the peak during COVID and has remained elevated since then. 46% of health workers reported feeling burnt out in 2022 up from 32% in 2018. Primary care physicians experience the highest burnout, reaching up to 57.6% according to a NIH study.

According to CDC, among the few things that can address this issue are support for productivity & enough time to complete tasks. Zibu helps with both of these issues. Our proprietary systems are built with physician feedback and deep understanding of clinical workflows.

Built for Healthcare, Not Adapted to It

Unlike generic call automation tools, Zibu is designed specifically for healthcare workflows. The platform is HIPAA compliant and integrates voice AI with secure infrastructure, ensuring sensitive patient data is handled with the highest level of protection.

Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered Call Handling: Captures and communicates patient concerns in real-time. Zibu calling AI agent reduces missed calls and increases revenue.



Captures and communicates patient concerns in real-time. Zibu calling AI agent reduces missed calls and increases revenue. Structured Summaries for Providers: Zibu enables doctors to be more prepared for effective callbacks. This allows doctors to be more productive and complete charts faster.



Zibu enables doctors to be more prepared for effective callbacks. This allows doctors to be more productive and complete charts faster. Multi-Channel Communication: Zibu reaches doctors where they are via text or voice notifications. This makes sure providers are able to access information irrespective of their availability. We enable them to connect with their patients.



Zibu reaches doctors where they are via text or voice notifications. This makes sure providers are able to access information irrespective of their availability. We enable them to connect with their patients. Mobile Integration: Providers can respond via voice or video through the Zibu iOS and Android app. Mobile apps make it easy for providers on the move to reach their patients. Zibu products follow a mobile first philosophy as doctors and nurses are not sitting on a desk throughout the day.





Providers can respond via voice or video through the Zibu iOS and Android app. Mobile apps make it easy for providers on the move to reach their patients. Zibu products follow a mobile first philosophy as doctors and nurses are not sitting on a desk throughout the day. Telehealth: Zibu offers the ability to return calls from our simple app or web interface without requiring to switch tools. Doctors can use phone call or video calls as per their convenience.





Zibu offers the ability to return calls from our simple app or web interface without requiring to switch tools. Doctors can use phone call or video calls as per their convenience. Scheduling: Patients can schedule visits and also reschedule existing appointments. From the doctor's office side this is all taken care of seamlessly. The appointments are added into the calendars in the office EHR system.





Patients can schedule visits and also reschedule existing appointments. From the doctor's office side this is all taken care of seamlessly. The appointments are added into the calendars in the office EHR system. Requesting Prescription Refills: Patients can request refill of prescription and the office can refill it.

Zibu's architecture leverages modern AI systems while maintaining strict compliance standards required in healthcare environments. Zibu goes beyond HIPAA compliance and ensures utmost care while handling patient personal identifiable information (PII) and private health information (PHI).

AI Guardrails

Zibu proprietary guardrails ensure that the AI engine does not hallucinate or provide advice to allay fears of medical providers. During our research conversations with medical practitioners it became clear that they are very worried of hallucination or AI going out on a limb and giving medical advice. This creates an ambiguity about the liability borne by providing this medical advice. Providers were strict about owning the care advice.

These guardrails apply to the Voice AI conversation, generated summary, transcripts and the text conversations.

Founder with Proven Track Record in AI and Product Innovation

Avi Singh brings a unique blend of design leadership and technical expertise. Prior to founding Zibu, he led product design initiatives at fortune 500 companies, where he helped deliver AI-powered enterprise products to millions of users.

His earlier venture, EVBloom and leadership roles across high-growth startups reflect a consistent focus on building impactful, user-centered systems at scale.

Singh is also an active contributor to the design and AI community, having mentored dozens of designers, reviewed academic research in human-computer interaction and spoken at industry forums. Avi Singh has won design awards from NY Design Awards and A'Design awards for his ground breaking design contributions.

Early Momentum and Vision Ahead

Zibu platform is currently being used by customers in the healthcare space to automate call answering and documenting calls better. Initial feedback indicates strong demand among private practices seeking to reduce missed calls and improve patient responsiveness without increasing operational burden.

The company plans to expand its capabilities into proactive patient communication, care coordination and deeper integrations with healthcare systems.

"This is not just about answering calls," Singh added. "It's about redefining how healthcare providers and patients stay connected."

You can learn more about Zibu AI at https://www.zibu.ai.

About Zibu

Zibu is a voice AI company focused on healthcare operations. Its platform enables medical providers to manage patient communication seamlessly through intelligent, automated voice interactions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Zibu is committed to improving access, efficiency and quality of care through AI-driven solutions.

City - San Jose

State - California

Media Contact Name - Avi Singh

Email - avi.singh@zibu.ai

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Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972403/Avi_Singh.jpg