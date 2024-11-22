Zhoushan Municipal Investment Promotion Center: Building a Modern Ocean City

Invest in Zhoushan

Win Great Future

ZHOUSHAN, China, Nov. 22, 2024

Zhoushan is at the intersection of eastern golden coastal line and golden waterway of Yangtze River of China,and has long enjoyed the prestige of "Buddhist Country, Fishing Town & Harbor City".

Total area of 22,200km2, including sea area of 20,800km2 and land area of 1,440km2, 2,085 islands of various sizes, with two districts Dinghai and Putuo and two counties Daishan and Shengsi under jurisdiction, and permanent resident population of 1.2 million.

In recent years, Zhoushan has continuously improved its investment environment and hosted a series of high-spec major events, such as the IPEC, Boeing Supplier Conference, International Islands Tourism Conference, etc. A number of well-known enterprises from home and abroad have registered and settled down in Zhoushan.

KEY INDUSTRY

1 Green Petrochemical and New Materials Industry

Our focus is to introduce petrochemicals and new materials projects, such as high-end polyolefins, special engineering plastics, thermoplastic elastomers, functional film materials, high-performance fibers and composites, high-end electronic chemicals, high-end specialty chemicals, biodegradable plastics, new energy materials.

2 Consumption Settlement Center for Energy, Resources and Agricultural Products

Our focus is to introduce core industrial and derivative service projects such as warehousing and logistics, trade and transactions, financial settlement for energy, resources, and agricultural products in seven bulk commodity categories, namely petroleum, natural gas, iron ore, coal, grains, non-ferrous metals, high-end proteins.

3 Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Equipment Industry

Our focus is to introduce shipbuilding projects such as new energy powered ships, special transport ships, pleasure yachts and other characteristic ships, ship fittings projects such as high-end marine equipment, intelligent marine systems, communication and navigation equipment, deep sea floating marine engineering equipment manufacturing projects such as offshore oil and gas drilling, offshore wind power installation, operation and maintenance.

4 Digital Marine Industry

Our focus is to introduce upstream core parts and equipment manufacturing projects related to digital marine technologies such as 3D perception technology for aviation, aerospace, and shipping, marine big data technology, marine survey and control, marine power systems, as well as survey and control platform manufacturing projects such as unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles.

5 Clean Energy and Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Our focus is to introduce projects such as photovoltaic equipment, energy storage equipment, wind and solar power equipment, comprehensive LNG utilization, integrated hydrogen production, storage, transport, refueling, and utilization, as well as nuclear energy, tidal (flow) energy, biofuels, and CCUS technology application.

6 Fishery Industry

Our focus is to introduce projects such as mariculture, marine fishing, intensive processing of aquatic products, modern commerce and trade, fishing tourism and leisure, marine biopharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics, high-end equipment, high-tech services.

7 Marine and Cultural Tourism

Our focus is to introduce projects such as high-quality resorts, leisure sports, offshore sightseeing, meditation and health, digital and cultural tourism, to create a unique urban coastal zone and build a City of Music, City of Sports Events, City of Film Studios.

8 Port and Shipping Logistics and Maritime Service Industry

Our focus is to introduce two kinds of port and shipping logistics projects, namely port services and shipping services, as well as five kinds of maritime service projects, namely anchorage supply, seafarer services, ship trade, ship maintenance, shipping finance.

9 Modern Aviation Industry

Our focus is to introduce parts manufacturing and equipment assembly projects such as unmanned aerial vehicles, general flight equipment, airport equipment, as well as related service projects such as aircraft delivery, financial leasing, aviation training.

Zhoushan Municipal Investment Promotion Center

http://zsinvest.zhoushan.gov.cn

