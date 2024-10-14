Zhejiang Province and Portugal Sign Landmark Cultural Cooperation Agreement

News provided by

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

14 Oct, 2024, 07:47 GMT

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 2024, the Portuguese Press Association (Associação Portuguesa de Imprensa) hosted the signing ceremony of a strategic cooperation agreement in cultural communication between Zhejiang province and Portugal. The event saw the participation of Zhao Cheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Director-General of its Publicity Department; Chen Guangsheng, the Party Secretary and Director of Zhejiang's Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism; Mr. Joaquim, President of  Lusha Society; and Paulo Ribeiro, Vice President of the Portuguese Press Association.

The ceremony included the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Zhejiang Provincial Foreign Communication Center and the Portuguese Press Association, aiming to create a strategic partnership focused on international communication. The partnership intends to utilize the complementary strengths of both organizations to foster long-term collaboration and shared development, enhance the effectiveness of international communication, collaboratively tell contemporary stories of China and Portugal, and strengthen the friendship between the nations.

