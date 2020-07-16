Zhejiang Export Online Fair Announces Virtual Expo on LED, Lighting and Accessories for Thailand Buyers

BANGKOK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province and Co-organised by TaiZhou XianDai International Business Exhibition Co., Ltd., in association with MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd., the event that will reap the benefits of technology to bring buyers and sellers closer on an international platform.

To meet the challenges and requirements of the new business environment created due to the global pandemic, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 announces a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the lighting industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on LED, Lighting and Accessories will be held from 20th to 24th July, 2020, and is targeted at lighting buyers from Thailand who are looking to source innovative lighting products and accessories from key Zhejiang suppliers.

Supported by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment), the expo will see more than 50 top manufacturers from Zhejiang Province showcasing their latest range of LED and other lighting solutions. There will be innumerable options to choose from the areas of residential lighting, commercial lighting, smart lighting solutions, decorative lighting, technical lighting, horticultural lighting, urban & architectural lighting, chandeliers, and advertising display lighting and lighting accessories.

This is an excellent platform to strengthen lighting trade between Thailand and Zhejiang at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The ranges of products have been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian market and taste of consumers.

All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform.

About The Organizers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a presence of over four decades in advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced over 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. ("IMPACT") is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a range of services for exhibitions,conferences, meetings & special events, IMPACT has earned a reputation as a highly professional & reliable show manager/organizer amongst public and private sectors.

