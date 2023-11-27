Zfolio Releases the First Complete Portfolio Emissions Management Platform

TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zfolio, the financed emissions platform, today announced the release of Zfolio Full-Cycle, a set of additional functionality that goes beyond emissions measurement to address the entire portfolio emissions management process.

Zfolio is used by financial organizations to measure and manage the greenhouse gas emissions of their investments. Zfolio Full-Cycle is the first platform to provide a complete set of tools to support the full cycle of measuring emissions, understanding changes, portfolio rebalancing and planning a net-zero transition. The new release builds on work completed with major pension plans, asset managers, banks and consultants.

Zfolio Full-Cycle supports complete financed emissions management for any asset class, based on the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials ("PCAF") standard. The platform analytics highlight which holdings contribute to emissions and can quantify the relative contribution of investment selection, company emission reductions, and valuation shifts to changes in financed emissions over time. Workbooks facilitate what-if analysis measuring the impact of portfolio changes on emissions, while emission forecasting helps users understand the trajectory of their emissions in comparison to different climate pathways or scenarios.

Dan Rissin, Managing Director of Zfolio commented "As financial organizations progress in understanding their impact on the climate, proper management of financial emissions is becoming more important. Nobody wants to be in a position where they have failed to meet their targets and can't explain why. This means that they need tools to help them get a better understanding of why portfolio emissions change, set the right targets and show how to reduce emissions efficiently. Zfolio Full-Cycle is the only platform that can do this."

About Zfolio Inc.

Zfolio Inc specializes in measurement and analytics for financed emissions. Zfolio Full-Cycle is the only platform specifically designed for managing portfolio emissions. Zfolio Full-Cycle is tailored to the needs of asset managers, asset owners, banks and insurance companies. It allows these organizations to measure their financed emissions, understand why they change over time, estimate the best way to reduce emissions, and align investment with established climate scenarios using appropriate targets. For more information, please visit www.zfolio.io or contact@zfolio.io.