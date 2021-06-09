Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical

Zeus' core business has always been and remains component manufacturing across medical and industrial markets. However, the integration with CathX extends the company's capabilities serving medical customers to include contract manufacturing services. As medical device companies and OEMs face increasing pressure to constantly innovate, solve complex problems, and bring solutions to market faster than ever before, Zeus is positioning itself to increase its strategic value for customers significantly. Peterson remarks, "As their trusted supply partner, adding contract design and manufacturing capabilities is a natural progression for Zeus and our customer partnerships. We know this capability will help us better serve our customers' ever-evolving needs."

The integration also provides important advantages for CathX customers. As part of a well-established, global organization, CathX customers will benefit from Zeus' extensive R&D facilities, comprehensive product lines, and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across North America and internationally. "With access to greater resources, we can deepen our customer partnerships by offering increased support, stability, and opportunities," remarks Suresh Sainath, Co-founder and President of CathX Medical. "We are excited to expedite plans to expand our team and San Jose facility so that we can continue to collaborate closely with customers in delivering outstanding innovation and customer successes well into the future."

However, underpinning the decision for both organizations is their strong cultural alignment. "Like Zeus, CathX is very much a 'people-first' company," said Peterson. "We share the same core values across excellence, people, integrity, and creativity, and are delighted to welcome the entire CathX team into our Zeus family." As a family-run business for 55 years, a major draw for CathX is the family oriented culture at Zeus and its long-term view. "They look after their people, and I know they'll do the same for our team and our customers," remarks Suresh Sainath.

This synergy is sure to translate into more of the top-tier products and services customers have come to expect from both Zeus and CathX. Importantly, it positions Zeus for long-term, sustainable growth without changing its corporate culture or compromising its core values.

"To serve our customers' evolving needs, Zeus has added catheter-based contract manufacturing capabilities to the organization. While component manufacturing has always been and remains our core business, adding contract design and manufacturing capabilities increases our strategic value for customers. We believe this development is a natural progression for Zeus and our customer partnerships. This move aligns with our corporate strategy and is pivotal to our organization's continued success. We are thrilled to welcome the CathX team to our Zeus family." – Steve Peterson, President & CEO, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

"In under 18 months, we found ourselves on a steep growth trajectory and quickly reaching capacity. Demand for our contract manufacturing services has accelerated more than projected. So, years ahead of schedule, we have expedited our expansion and chose Zeus to help propel us forward. We now have access to greater resources to service our customers, including multiple facilities, worldwide locations, high-volume manufacturing capabilities, and the supporting internal infrastructure. Most importantly, Zeus shares our strong corporate values. We are excited to work with such a culturally similar, well-respected, global organization." – Suresh Sainath, Co-founder & President, CathX Medical Inc.

Zeus finalized an agreement to integrate CathX Medical Inc. into its organization. Based in San Jose, California , CathX is a medical device contract manufacturer.

, CathX is a medical device contract manufacturer. Zeus' core business remains component manufacturing. However, the CathX partnership will extend the company's capabilities to include contract design and manufacturing services.

Adding contract manufacturing services will increase Zeus' value to customers and strengthen their strategic partnerships significantly.

CathX can also offer its customers added value by leveraging Zeus' R&D facilities, product lines, and high volume global manufacturing capabilities.

CathX will remain located in San Jose . The company will begin expanding their team and facility. Until they are ready, Zeus will not be actively extending contract manufacturing services to Zeus customers.

. The company will begin expanding their team and facility. Until they are ready, Zeus will not be actively extending contract manufacturing services to Zeus customers. It's business as usual for both Zeus and CathX customers. Customers can expect complete business continuity with no changes to services, standards or people.

