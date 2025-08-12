Zetrix AI Launches World's First Shariah-Aligned Large Language Model "NurAI"

Addressing the Needs of Two Billion Muslims and Unlocking the US$3 Trillion Islamic Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad, today unveiled NurAI, the world's first Shariah-aligned, Islamic values-based large language model ("LLM"). Based on Islamic principles and reflective of the Global South worldview, NurAI offers guidance consistent with Shariah rulings on a comprehensive spectrum of subject matters ranging from contemporary topics, such as law, healthcare and finance, to classical Islamic themes that include history, Islamic philosophy and Quranic studies.

Dato’ Fadzli Shah, Co-Founder of Zetrix, during the demonstration of NurAI.

The launch ceremony, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur and officiated by YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, was organised in conjunction with the ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit 2025.

As the first of its kind, NurAI offers Muslim-majority nations and Muslim communities an alternative to existing Western and Chinese AI models, which often lack alignment with Islamic values and the development priorities of the Global South. Beyond consumer adoption, NurAI lays the groundwork for broader digital Islamic economy infrastructure across halal trade, supply chain, Islamic finance, and governance, thereby advancing AI sovereignty in emerging markets.

"This is a prime example of how we can harmonise religion and technology for the benefit of the ummah and the advancement of the nation. I would like to call on all parties, including the government, private sectors, financial institutions, and religious bodies, to give full support to the development and expansion of technologies like NurAI," said YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Unique Features of NurAI

A distinctive and unique feature of NurAI is its AI Avatar channels that enable users to interact with avatars modelled after experts across various fields. Trained with exclusive datasets, these channels reflect the experts' unique knowledge and teaching philosophy. It is similar to having an AI companion that serves as a personal ustaz or Islamic finance expert with the capabilities of engaging in personalised conversations with users. While many LLMs generate broad answers across disciplines, NurAI's AI Avatar channels provide deeper and more thoughtful insights, especially on topics that require careful interpretation and understanding. NurAI team will provide an Islamic Finance channel in partnership with INCEIF University, an affiliate of Bank Negara Malaysia, in addition to channels by leading Islamic scholars from around the world.

NurAI is available in Malay, Indonesian, Arabic, and English across both desktop and mobile platforms, delivering a clear and conversational user experience while maintaining Shariah alignment, serving a diverse base of Muslim users globally. The desktop version can be accessed at https://nur-ai.ai .

Developed under the guidance of a formal Shariah Supervisory Board, NurAI is rooted in Islamic ethics and strict Shariah alignment, offering a principled and trustworthy platform.

The team behind the development of NurAI will establish a Shariah-aligned framework in collaboration with key religious bodies, including Malaysian Islamic Development Department ("JAKIM"), Indonesian Ulama Council ("MUI"), International Islamic Fiqh Academy ("IIFA"), and Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

NurAI serves as a foundational LLM upon which advanced agentic and domain-specific generative AI can be built, enabling tailored solutions for real-world applications in sectors such as Islamic finance, education, governance, and halal industry regulation.

Addressing a Global Gap

Current AI systems, developed primarily in Western and Chinese contexts, may not fully reflect Islamic perspectives. This leaves a clear gap for the two billion Muslims, the US$3 trillion Islamic economy and the wider Global South, where users seek AI tools that align with their cultural values, religious principles, and development priorities. NurAI meets this need by offering a Shariah-aligned alternative for markets underserved by existing platforms. It also supports the growing demand for AI sovereignty and Shariah-aligned technology from governments and institutions across Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC").

Strategic Rollout and Partnerships

"The rollout of NurAI is designed to be phased and progressive. It will begin with a freemium B2C app in Malaysia and Indonesia, offering general Shariah guidance alongside premium features such as inheritance calculators and medical bioethics advice. The second phase will focus on institutional integration via B2B and B2G models, enabling implementation of NurAI into the daily operations of Islamic financial institutions, fintechs, halal certification bodies and Shariah legal authorities," said Datuk Mohd Jimmy Wong Bin Abdullah, Director of Zetrix AI.

With the launch of NurAI, Malaysia not only cements its leadership in halal certification, Islamic finance, and Shariah scholarship, but also in ethical AI innovation. Zetrix AI's continued investment in Shariah-aligned technologies signals a long-term commitment to developing responsible, values-based digital infrastructure for Muslim communities worldwide.

About Zetrix AI Berhad

Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad, is leading the way in the deployment of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in powering the public and private sectors across ASEAN. Headquartered in Malaysia, Zetrix AI started operations in 2000 as a pioneer in the provision of electronic government services and complementary commercial offerings in its home country. Today, it has advanced to the forefront of technology transformation in the broader region, leveraging its Layer-1 blockchain platform Zetrix and embracing the convergence of Web3, AI and robotics to enable optimally-efficient, intelligent and secure cross-border transactions, digital identity interoperability and automation solutions that seamlessly connect peoples, businesses and governments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748658/Launch_of_NurAI.jpg