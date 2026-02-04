Zeta Network Group Outlines Strategic Focus on Real-World Asset Tokenisation as Part of Institutional Digital Treasury Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Network Group ("Zeta") today outlined its strategic focus on real-world asset tokenisation as a potential extension of its institutional digital-asset treasury approach, reflecting its assessment of emerging developments in balance-sheet and capital-management practices.

As digital assets gain wider acceptance among public companies, Zeta has observed that treasury strategies are increasingly evolving beyond simple asset holding, and instead towards greater diversification, capital efficiency, and governance-aligned deployment. In this context, real-world asset tokenisation may provide a framework for representing familiar financial instruments on-chain in formats that are consistent with institutional risk, compliance, and reporting standards.

Zeta's perspective on real-world asset tokenisation is informed by its existing digital-asset activities across different parts of the value chain. The company operates upstream through Bitcoin mining and manages a substantial digital-asset treasury position. As treasury strategies mature, the focus would naturally shift towards addressing how digital liquidity can be paired with more stable, yield-bearing instruments. In that context, real-world asset tokenisation represents a natural area of strategic evaluation rather than a departure from existing activities.

"Bitcoin has demonstrated its role as a liquid and transparent digital asset," said Patrick Ngan, Chief Investment Officer of Zeta. "Over time, the development of tokenised real-world assets has the potential to complement that liquidity by introducing greater predictability, yield stability, and duration management within a disciplined treasury framework."

Zeta views real-world asset tokenisation as an extension of established treasury practices, instead of a replacement for traditional finance. By enabling exposure to familiar asset classes through more efficient digital formats, this approach may support balance-sheet resilience while preserving the governance and internal-control standards expected in public-market environments.

The company is currently assessing potential asset classes, infrastructure models, and operational considerations related to real-world asset tokenisation. Any future initiatives will be evaluated in line with applicable regulatory requirements, accounting standards, and public-company governance expectations.

Zeta stated that it will continue to monitor market developments and regulatory progress as it advances its institutional digital-asset treasury strategy, with a focus on capital discipline, transparency, and long-term balance-sheet management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company's projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal," "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company's actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes and other risks that may be included in the annual reports and other filings that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

About Zeta Network Group

Zeta Network Group (Nasdaq: ZNB) is a U.S.-listed digital infrastructure and financial technology company pioneering the convergence of traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The Group is developing a Bitcoin-centric institutional finance platform that integrates digital asset treasury management, Bitcoin liquidity aggregation, and sustainable Bitcoin mining operations, all within a regulated Nasdaq framework.

Led by a global team of finance and technology experts, Zeta Network is redefining institutional digital finance by merging the governance and transparency of a public company with the innovation and scalability of blockchain to create a trusted bridge between capital markets and decentralized finance.

For more information, visit ir.thezetanetwork.com.

