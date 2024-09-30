ZEROUM Inc. Establishes Subsidiary in South Korea, Expands into Asia

ZEROUM Inc., a provider of custom live streaming tools, establishes ZEROUM KOREA in Daegu, South Korea, to accelerate its Asian market expansion.

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEROUM Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Yuji Wachi), specializing in custom live streaming tools, has established a wholly owned subsidiary, "ZEROUM KOREA," in Daegu, South Korea. This move marks the start of its full-scale entry into the Asian market, enhancing its technological offerings and expanding its business presence in the region.

South Korea, a hub for entertainment, e-sports, and K-pop, presents a significant opportunity for live streaming innovations. ZEROUM aims to provide tailored tools and strengthen partnerships to meet regional needs and support market growth.

With ZEROUM KOREA, the company plans to efficiently deliver its cutting-edge technology across South Korea and neighboring countries, focusing on enhancing the live streaming experience in the entertainment and e-sports industries.

ZEROUM envisions expanding further across Asia and globally, adapting its services to local demands and strengthening its presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

ZEROUM Inc. Company Overview

Company Name: ZEROUM Inc.

Representative: CEO Yuji Wachi

Headquarters: 601 Majin Building, 37-10 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042, Japan

International Office: 3F, 3 Chilgokjungang-daero 52-gil, Buk-gu, Daegu, Republic of Korea

Established: April 10, 2018

Official Website: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/

Company Overview: https://www.zeroum.co.jp/company/

Business Operations: